Shoreham mum celebrates becoming a millionaire in Euromillions Christmas Eve draw – in pictures

A Shoreham mum was left ‘laughing and dancing around the kitchen in celebration’ on discovering she had just become a millionaire.

Mum-of-one Lizbet Ramus won £1million in the Euromillions Christmas Eve draw. Discovering her win on Boxing Day, she said: “I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Reflecting on the news, the 55-year-old said: “There’s no two ways about this, this win will change my life forever. I’ll never have to worry about big bills, or whether I can afford to pay for something. The pressure it will take off me on a day-to-day basis is massive.” See more photos below and read the story in full here.

Lizbet Ramus has won �1million in the Euromillions Christmas Eve draw EDDIE MITCHELL Buy a Photo

Lizbet Ramus has won �1million in the Euromillions Christmas Eve draw EDDIE MITCHELL Buy a Photo

Lizbet Ramus has won �1million in the Euromillions Christmas Eve draw EDDIE MITCHELL Buy a Photo

Lizbet Ramus has won �1million in the Euromillions Christmas Eve draw EDDIE MITCHELL Buy a Photo

View more