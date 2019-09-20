Shoreham mum filmed for Saturday Kitchen on BBC One

A Shoreham mother with incurable cancer will appear on BBC One show Saturday Kitchen to help promote the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lesley Graney and other cancer patients were filmed with presenter Jez Rose at Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton on Tuesday, and will be seen on the television tomorrow morning.

Filming the cookery workshop at Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton

The BBC team from Saturday Kitchen spent a day at the centre, filming a cookery workshop and talking to people who have been supported there, as well as staff.

Lesley, her husband John Rice and their two children have been supported by the centre since she was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer last year.

A drama teacher who resigned from her job at Durrington High School in Worthing to go travelling around the world with her family, Lesley treatable breast cancer but was referred to the centre when she was diagnosed with the secondary cancer.

Lesley was one of the people interviewed by Jez, the regular presenter on the show.

Lesley Graney with Jez Rose, TV presenter from Saturday Kitchen

Geoff Brown, centre manager, said: “Fundraising events like coffee mornings are vital to raise money so that Macmillan can support people living with cancer physically, emotionally and financially.

“We are funded almost entirely by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people with cancer who need us without the public’s help.”

Paul and Sue Leacy from Polegate were filmed taking part in a Eat Well Feel Better cookery workshop. These are run regularly at the centre by Macmillan consultant dietitian Mhairi Donald and café manager Emma Winder.

Paul and Sue made delicious vegetarian food with Jez under an eat the rainbow theme, designed to be easy to make and nutritious for people having cancer treatment or recovering from it.

Coffee mornings are being planned in work places, schools, community centres, shops and people’s homes on Friday, September 28, to raise money for Macmillan.