Shoreham mum ‘not going to go mental’ after £1million EuroMillions win

A Shoreham mum who won £1million in the Christmas EuroMillions has insisted she will be keeping her feet on the ground.

Lizbet Ramus, 55, became a millionaire in the Christmas Eve draw and labelled the win a ‘sprinkling of magic’ from her mother, Lavender, who passed away suddenly in April last year.

The mother-of-one, who has lived in Shoreham her whole life, said she could imagine what Lavender’s advice would be for her windfall.

“I’m not going to go mental, I’m going to keep grounded,” she said.

“I’ll never stop thinking about my mum – I know she’d be as overwhelmed as I am – but she’d say ‘enjoy yourself, but make it last’. I will be taking that advice.

“I’d like to think this win was her little way of sprinkling a bit of magic on us.”

Lizbet has worked at her family firm in Worthing, Opas (Southern) Ltd, for 30 years and said she has no plans to leave her job.

Staying employed would keep her feet on the ground, she said, and she still enjoys the daily life of a sales and warehouse manager.

Despite being a millionaire for more than a week now, she has still only spent £500 so far, mostly on clothes.

Her most extravagant purchase has been a £70 coat from Next and there will be treats for her dog, Boofy, an 11-year-old Staffie.

But there are grander plans in the pipeline.

The 55-year-old grew up in Shoreham Beach and said she had always dreamed of moving back to the area where she spent her childhood.

“I’m going to get myself a little bungalow on Shoreham Beach and just invest the rest,” she said.

Lizbet’s winnings came from matching her ticket with the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code on Christmas Eve – one of six tickets she bought over Christmas as a festive treat.

She said she had never won more than five or ten pounds and rarely entered the lottery, making her win all the more remarkable.

According to the EuroMillions website, the odds of winning a Tuesday Millionaire Maker draw are one in 3,570,000.