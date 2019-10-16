Shoreham nursing home celebrates successful care quality inspection

A Shoreham nursing home has successfully reversed its fortunes following its latest inspection.

Kingsland House Nursing Home, in Kingsland Road, has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), 12 months after a previous report said it required improvement.

An inspection in July found the home was ‘Good’ in all five categories – safety, care, effectiveness, leadership and responsiveness.

A report published in September said: “People were happy with the care they received, felt relaxed with staff and told us they were treated with kindness.

“They said they felt safe, were well supported and there were sufficient staff to care for them.

“Our own observations supported this, and we saw friendly relationships had developed between people and staff.”

It said people’s care and treatment promoted a good quality of life and staff were well trained, knowledgeable and supported residents with confidence and professionalism.

Last year’s inspection found the home needed to improve its safety and leadership.

There had been concerns it could not provide sufficient staffing were the home to reach capacity, but this year’s inspection found more regular staff level assessments and more efficient practices had resolved the issue.

The last inspection also took place at a time when the service had been without a registered manager for more than four months three times in four years.

This time around, the home had a registered manager in place and was judged to be well led, with staff aware of their roles and understanding of quality assurance, risks and regulatory requirements.

Kingsland House’s general manager, Karen Howell, said: “We are delighted that Kingsland House was rated ‘Good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

“The team at Kingsland House always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives at the home.”

As a celebration of the rating, every team member at the home was given a £100 gift voucher.

The home, which is part of Barchester Healthcare, has space for 71 residents.