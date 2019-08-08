Shoreham residents demand to be heard over beach café plans

A Shoreham residents’ group has accused the district council and developers of pushing through a planning application without listening to public concerns.

Plans for the Beach Box café on Shoreham’s Beach Green were submitted by developer Boxpark last month, after two public consultations.

Joss Loader, chairman of Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, has pushed for residents to be given more of a say over the proposals and said the application was of ‘vital importance’.

“After delays of over two years, it now appears to many residents that both Adur District Council and the developer are pushing ahead with great haste in order to try to secure an opening date next summer but there were still no public notices on the Green yesterday,” she said last Wednesday.

“It’s far more important that they give all residents a chance to have their say as many nearby and neighbouring properties have very understandable concerns about parking, noise, increased traffic, the building’s height and appearance and general disturbance.”

A spokesman for the council said it would accept letters of representation beyond the formal consultation period, which ends on August 21, up to the planning committee meeting. Members of the public would also be able to speak at the meeting.

Boxpark said it had been working with councillors for more than two years and designed the café to meet the Adur local plan and emerging neighbourhood plan for Shoreham Beach Green, as well as listening to comments from councillors.

“We have been delighted with the many positive responses we have to the scheme at the several consultation events held over the summer and via our consultation website,” said a spokesman.