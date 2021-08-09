Shoreham RNLI: Former coxswain presented with model lifeboat in honour of 21 years’ voluntary service

Long-time friend and former work colleague Robert Rice made the boat for Steve as a memento of his service.

Robert, 81, vice-president of Swiss Cottage Model Boat Club, made the presentation at the club’s RNLI Showtime event on Saturday.

Steve, a cabinet maker, was also handed honorary membership of the club, which Robert started on the lake at Swiss Cottage about 14 years ago.

Swiss Cottage Model Boat Club vice-president Robert Rice presents the model lifeboat he made to former Shoreham RNLI coxswain Steve Smith. Photo by Derek Martin DM21081102a

Robert said: “He was my lad when he was 16, he worked with me at an antique restorers. I have always been friends with him.

“When I heard he was retiring, I made the boat for him, a replica of the Shoreham lifeboat he has been using. It’s designed to be radio controlled.

“Our club is one of the top for giving money for them. As soon as I knew Steve was on the lifeboats, I started collecting for them.”