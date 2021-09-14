Shoreham RNLI lifeboats called out four times across busy weekend

On Saturday (September 11) both lifeboat crews were launched to a report of a red distress flare seen off the coast of Worthing at 2pm.

On route, the All Weather Lifeboat spotted the source of the flare: a broken down rib with two people aboard who had been fishing South West of Worthing Pier.

Having spotted and secured the rib, and after making sure that everyone aboard was safe, the inshore lifeboat team took the rib back to shore.

RNLI teams at SHoreham were called out four times this weekend. Photo: RNLI

The following morning, on Sunday, September 12, teams were tasked with a second incident while on a training exercise.

The All-Weather lifeboat was sent to an incident involving a 12 metre becalmed yacht six miles South-West of Shoreham. The yacht’s engine failed while on route to Eastbourne with a person aboard around midday. The team escorted the vessel back to Shoreham, where the inshore lifeboat team brought it safely back into the harbour.

Shortly afterwards, the all weather lifeboat team was called to a report of three women cut off by the tide at Peacehaven.

Once on scene, the lifeboat’s inflatable Y boat was deployed and the women were rescued and escorted back to Newhaven Harbour.