Shoreham’s Big Beach Box plans set for public consultation

A consultation exercise for a major Shoreham development has been extended over concerns residents would not have their voices heard.

Designs for the Shoreham Big Beach Box, a refurbishment of a toilet block on Shoreham Green, are set to be exhibited at a public consultation event on Tuesday.

Adur councillor Joss Loader has successfully pushed for a second consultation, arguing the public were not given enough notice – plans to hold the event were only released to the media on Tuesday.

Mrs Loader said: “Beach Green is a prominent and sensitive site and is the only major area of open green space within our community.

“The developers have one chance to get this right and it’s vitally important that they consult meaningfully with residents before a formal planning application is lodged.

“I would strongly recommend that residents go along and ensure their voices are heard. This is consultation, rather than public engagement, and we will want robust evidence that public feedback is factored into the planning process.

“Due to the short notice, we have successfully campaigned for a second event later in June to ensure everyone has a chance to have their say.”

Tuesday’s consultation will be held at the Harbour Club in Habour Way, from 3pm to 8pm.

Developer Boxpark was appointed in 2017 to turn the Big Beach Box into a ‘landmark dining destination, café and community space’, with a roof terrace, changing rooms and a centre for watersports. The lease was agreed in March 2019.

The Brighton-based firm is behind highly acclaimed developments in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley.

A planning application is expected to be submitted around July, with a view to opening next year.

