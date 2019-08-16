Shoreham’s former post office is up for rent

The former crown post office building in Shoreham is available for rent.

New tenants are being sought at the property in Brunswick Road, which has been vacant since it closed as a post office in October 2017.

The space, which is owned by the Royal Mail, is being advertised by Parsons Son & Basley as ‘a ground floor retail unit’ which is ‘suitable for various uses’.

There are also two rear storage/ office areas, according to the website.

It is available to rent for £1,417 per month.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the branch of Lloyds Bank directly next to the property was going to close in September.

Maxi’s Convenience Store celebrated one year since the post office service moved to its premises in the high street in October.

What new business would you like to see at the property? Get in touch at news@shorehamherald.co.uk

