Shoreham woman crowned Miss Brighton, finally achieving her dream

It was third time lucky for Christina Loizou as she was crowned Miss Brighton GB in the glittering regional final of Miss Great Britain.

The 23-year-old from Shoreham Beach is thrilled and plans to use her title success as a platform for promoting her campaign against bullying.

Christina has been competing in pageants for four years and was crowned Miss Portsmouth GB 2018 but it has always been her dream to be Miss Brighton.

She entered Miss Brighton for the first time in 2016 but was not placed, she was second the following year and now, after the year’s gap, she has won it on the third time of entering.

Christina said: “I was very relaxed this year, I thought just have fun with it. The other years, I have been more nervous. It’s all a bit mad, after three years, I have actually done it. It took me a while but it was so worth it.”

Christina says she has really grown in confidence since she first started as a shy teenager and credits the Miss Brighton team for supporting her.

She said: “They have seen me come in as a very timid girl and helped me massively to change into a different person.

“This year going into it, I had a different attitude. I’m so proud of what we achieved, I raised so much money for charity, about £1,200, and I really want to work on giving a lot to charity this year.

“I started a charity page on Facebook, Stand Together Against Bullying, because I was bullied quite a lot at university and a lot of girls I know are still going through it.

“People think you leave it behind after school but it really does keep on happening.

“My generation seems particularly bad for it and I see how it affects people. I want to push how many people don’t talk about it, especially boys. I want other people to realise they are worth it.

“People feel very scared. I hope that my page can help, even if it helps just one person who is feeling alone.”

Christina, of The Quay, Emerald Quay, is a make-up adviser and will now go on to represent Brighton at the national final of Miss Great Britain in February 2020.

Along with the other contestants, she will be raising money for Alex’s Wish and Cancer Research UK.

She added: “I also want to continue my work with Alzheimer’s Society. Together, we raised more than £6,000 through Miss Brighton.”