Sight Support Worthing impresses with one-off panto performance

Sight Support Worthing has put on a one-off pantomime performance of Cinderella, with a cast including visually-impaired members, volunteers, trustees and staff.

Bob Smytherman, the charity’s president, also had a part to play, as Worthing town crier, and Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe was among the audience.

The cast for Sight Support Worthing's pantomime Cinderella

Further support came from others involved in the charity, in all the preparation, costumes and logistics.

Barry Ward, chairman, said: “More than 100 members and supporters were in the audience to enjoy what turned out to be a hugely-entertaining production.

“The audience saw their friends and colleagues in a new light.

“Money raised in the raffle will be used for Sight Support Worthing to sponsor a Guide Dog.”