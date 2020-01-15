Singing group set up in memory of Worthing woman who died after seafront collision

A singing group has been set up in memory of a Worthing woman who died following a collision with a cyclist.

Sandy Burfield, 71, suffered a serious head injury in the collision in Marine Parade, Worthing, on Friday, October 11, and died two days later at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Emma Hansford, left, with Sandy's Singers at the launch, in memory of her mum, Sandy Burfield. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks20018-1

Devastated daughter Emma Hansford has set up Sandy’s Singers for anyone who would like help to cope with the loss of a loved one or someone close to them, and the grieving they are going through.

Emma said: “Losing my beautiful mum in October to a devastating accident has been absolutely traumatic and just awful. Trying to deal and cope with what each day brings.

“My mum loved singing and was part of many choirs in her life.

“I have set up Sandy’s Singers to remember my mum and help her live on. Each week, I hope the group will help others who are trying to deal with the loss of a friend or loved one.”

Sandy Burfield, who died aged 71 following a collision on the seafront road in Worthing

The group was launched in Lancing on Tuesday and all ages are welcome. People can join in with the singing group, or just listen and talk with new friends over tea, coffee and cake.

Emma hopes by singing from the heart, it will help bring some happiness while dealing with grief.

She added: “Coping with loss and grieve is so hard and we all deal and cope differently. I hope that being part of this new group will help in some way.

“We will be creating our remembrance wall every week, where you bring a picture of your loved one or friend and we will pin them all up.

“Whether you have lost a loved one or close friend and are lonely, struggling with loss or just want to make new friends and be involved, then I would love you to come along.”

Sandy’s Singers loss and grief group will meet on Tuesdays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, at St James the Less Church hall, Mill Road, Lancing. Call Emma on 07737451007 or email sandyssingers2019@gmail.com for more information.

Sandy was described by Emma and her brothers Carl and Marc Burfield as ‘the life and soul of the party’.

In a statement given in the aftermath of the tragedy, they said: “She was full of love, lived life to the full. She will be missed so much by everyone.”