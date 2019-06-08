Six-course dining experience brings together Worthing catering students and professional chefs

Talented catering students are inviting the public in to experience a unique fine dining collaboration.

Trainee chefs from Northbrook MET will be gaining first-hand experience of working with four professional chefs from Elite Hotels’ Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club to produce a special dinner on Tuesday, June 11.

Around 20 catering students will be involved, with Ashdown Park’s chefs helping with preparation and assisting the trainee chefs throughout the evening’s service, across The Arundel Restaurant’s two kitchens in the college.

In the run up to the event, the Elite Hotel chefs have visited Northbrook MET to consult with course leaders on this unique collaboration.

The special dinner will be a chance to taste food made by the chefs of the future, supported by chefs from the luxury hotel.

A six-course tasting menu has been designed by executive head chef Andrew Wilson with a host of techniques to challenge the trainee chefs, including a celeriac velouté, black treacle seatrout and caramel bar.

Each student will be assigned to a specific course and prior to the event, lessons will be spent practising the cooking techniques involved.

Paul Coley, group personnel and development manager at Elite Hotels, said: “We are so pleased to have confirmed this collaboration with Northbrook MET’s fantastic catering and hospitality department. We are truly committed to supporting the growth of our nation’s young chefs, helping them to find their way in this industry. At Elite Hotels we work with the education and charity sector to assist students in gaining the necessary skills required, through apprenticeship programmes and educational schemes.

“Our chefs are delighted to pass on their knowledge to the next generation of chefs and cannot wait to work with the students at Northbrook MET. This is just the beginning of a great partnership with the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College and hopefully one day we’ll be welcoming the budding chefs into the kitchens at our hotels!”

The dining event begins at 6.30pm, with dinner served from 7pm. Tickets to the event are available through the college and are priced at £40 per person for the six-course tasting menu, excluding drinks.

To book a ticket to the dining experience, contact The Arundel Restaurant at Northbrook MET on arundel.restaurant@gbmc.ac.uk or 01903 273160.