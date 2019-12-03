Smart new look for support staff at Ferring Country Centre

Support staff at Ferring Country Centre are sporting smart new uniforms, thanks to a donation from the UK’s largest digital thermometer manufacturer.

Electronic Temperature Instruments, based in Worthing, chose the independent charity for adults with a learning disability as its project to support and set about finding out what was on its wishlist.

Ferring Country Centre chief executive Hannah Tombs welcomes the donation from ETI

It was agreed the firm would sponsor new uniforms, branded with the company logo, including grey polo shirts, bright blue gillets and winter jackets.

Hannah Tombs, chief executive of Ferring Country Centre, said: “ETI have enabled us to equip our entire staff team with a modern, visible and practical uniform. We would have been unable to do this without their support and for that we offer them our sincere thanks.”

Some of the ETI team visited the centre to meet the support staff.

Nicky Dumbleton, exhibition and events co-ordinator, said: “It was lovely to visit and see all the fantastic uniforms being proudly worn by staff. It was a pleasure to be able to support such a worthwhile local charity.”