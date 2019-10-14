The Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch is back for 2019

Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch brings spooky fun for the whole family: in pictures

Pumpkin pickers of all ages turned out at a field in Sompting at the weekend for spooky fun that is fast becoming a local tradition.

Thousands of seeds were sewn just off the A27, with dozens of varieties of pumpkins and gourds ready to be picked over October 12-13 and again from October 19-31. We have got pictures from the weekend of families joining in the fun – can you spot anyone you know?

The Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch. Grace Brunton, 7.

1. Pumpkin Picking Patch

The Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch. Grace Brunton, 7.
Derek Martin
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
The Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch. Jenny and Sam Rowley and daughter Eva aged 1.

2. Pumpkin Picking Patch

The Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch. Jenny and Sam Rowley and daughter Eva aged 1.
Derek Martin
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Aaron and Louise Trunks and their children Pearl, 2, and Albie, 1.

3. Pumpkin Picking Patch

Aaron and Louise Trunks and their children Pearl, 2, and Albie, 1.
Derek Martin
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Theo Mugridge, 7.

4. Pumpkin Picking Patch

Theo Mugridge, 7.
Derek Martin
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3