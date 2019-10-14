Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch brings spooky fun for the whole family: in pictures
Pumpkin pickers of all ages turned out at a field in Sompting at the weekend for spooky fun that is fast becoming a local tradition.
Thousands of seeds were sewn just off the A27, with dozens of varieties of pumpkins and gourds ready to be picked over October 12-13 and again from October 19-31. We have got pictures from the weekend of families joining in the fun – can you spot anyone you know?
1. Pumpkin Picking Patch
The Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch. Grace Brunton, 7.