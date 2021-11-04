Southwick boy, 13, goes missing
Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy, who has gone missing from Southwick.
Tyler was last seen by his parents at about 5pm on Tuesday (November 2), Sussex Police said.
Officers are concerned for the teenager and are appealing for help to trace him.
It is believed he may be in the Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham or Southwick areas where he has friends.
A police spokesperson said: “Tyler is slim with mousy brown hair, 5ft 2in and was last seen wearing black jeans and a black coat.
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact us online or call 101 and quote serial 1432 of 02/11.”