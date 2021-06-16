Southwick pupils WOW teachers with Walk to School challenge

Pupils from years one to six at Eastbrook Primary Academy were challenged to walk, cycle or scoot to school for the whole of May and reception children were asked to join in for one week.

Nick Owen, curriculum leader, said: “Living Streets are running the initiative for a whole academic year but we thought it would have more impact and keep the children’s interest if they focused on it for just one month.

“Each class had a specially-created online register, where each pupil had a unique emoji next to their name, and teachers recorded each pupil’s journey to school each day.

The winning class at Eastbrook Primary Academy received a trophy from Living Streets for their efforts in the Walk to School initiative. Picture: Steve Robards SR2106151

“Each Friday, children were rewarded with a biodegradable and compostable badge, made from recycled yogurt pots, as long as they recorded a healthy journey to school at least once that week, including parking and striding for those who come by car.

“The class that did the best received a special Living Streets trophy.”

Living Streets runs WOW, the walk to school challenge, as a pupil-led initiative with a focus on the sustainability benefits of walking to highlight how local actions can have positive global impacts.

The charity said: “As we look ahead to COP26, we hope this WOW theme will help pupils understand how walking to school, instead of being driven, is helping to fight climate change through lower vehicle emissions, protecting wildlife and natural habitats for the future.