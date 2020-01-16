Southwick woman walks South Downs Way for Shoreham RNLI

A Southwick woman has raised hundreds of pounds for Shoreham RNLI by walking further than she had ever walked before.

Jody Gardner had dreamed of walking the South Downs Way and a year after she came up with the idea, she completed the journey from Winchester to Beachy Head.

Jody Gardner and Joshua Banks with Shoreham RNLI station mechanic Simon Williams on the rear deck of the all-weather lifeboat Enid Collett

She said: “I have never walked anything close to 100 miles before, for me this will the toughest thing I have ever done, mentally and physically.”

She was accompanied by her grandson Joshua Banks, who also joined her at Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station to present a cheque for £335 to the RNLI.

Hugh Tucknott, from Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Support Group, said: “Jody Gardner was thinking about walking the South Downs Way and it occurred to her that she could combine this ambition with the opportunity to raise money for one of her favourite charities, the RNLI here at Shoreham Harbour.

“So, having visited the local lifeboat station and informed them of her intention, she set about finding people to sponsor her on her walk.

“She came back to the lifeboat station and donated the sum of £335 to help continue their work of saving lives at sea.”

Jody and Joshua were presented with a certificate of appreciation by station mechanic Simon Williams.