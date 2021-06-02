Spectacular send-off for hugely popular, ‘so kind’ Worthing resident Ted Doe

Ted Doe, a life-long Worthing resident, passed away on May 20 at the age of 60.

Married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Ted was well known for his charity work, particularly around Christmas when the lights on his home street of Cotswold Road brought visitors from miles around.

All the money raised was either donated or spent on toys for children at St Thomas and Worthing hospitals.

Following his spectacular send-off yesterday (June 1), Debbie paid tribute to her devoted husband.

“He was such a loving husband, just so kind,” she said.

“He would help anybody out, always putting other people before himself. He had an impact on so many people’s lives and so many people thought the world of him.

“He will be missed very, very much by everybody.”

Ted, a former landscape gardener, leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren and a large wider family of siblings and cousins – of whom he ‘thought the world’, Debbie said.

Several of his cousins drove trucks laden with floral displays and were instrumental in organising his ‘absolutely brilliant’ farewell, she added.

1. Fitting farewell for Ted Doe Buy photo

2. Fitting farewell for Ted Doe Photo: eddie mitchel Buy photo

3. Fitting farewell for Ted Doe Photo: eddie mitchel Buy photo

4. Fitting farewell for Ted Doe Photo: eddie mitchel Buy photo