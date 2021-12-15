Sporty Worthing woman with a love of dance celebrates 100th birthday

Daphne Micklethwaite has always had a love of theatre, particularly dance, and has regularly attended Worthing Music and Arts Festival since its inception in 1950.

She was born in Woking on December 14, 1921, and the family moved to Worthing in 1933, where her parents owned a corner shop in Tarring Road.

Daphne attended Worthing High School for Girls and excelled in sport, particularly running and tennis.

Daphne Micklethwaite celebrating her 100th birthday with her family. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112152

In 1942, Daphne married Arthur Micklethwaite, a soldier in the 8th Army, but soon after the wedding, he was shipped out to North Africa and did not return home until the war ended in 1945.

Daphne, meanwhile, spent the war years working at the Corrals Coal office in West Worthing.

Daphne has two children, Suzanne and Stephen, with four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Daphne lives independently at The Cloisters in Broadwater, where she takes part in the many social functions with friends and neighbours, and remains a dab hand at bingo.

Granddaughter Keri said: “I am so lucky as my nan has always been a huge part of my life. Growing up, she was always there supporting me. When I was dancing, she was my greatest fan, she would see almost every performance whenever I was in a show.

“As a teenager, my friends used to argue over who got to come to my nan’s for spag bol and pancakes (and to this day I have not tasted a spag bol as good as my nan’s). Then as an adult, we would ring my nan to give us a lift to a party or a nightclub and she would come out at all hours.