Staff at West Sussex care home thanked for their work during the Covid pandemic

Staff and residents at Croft Meadow in Steyning - which provides care for up to 60 residents including those living with dementia - enjoyed the celebrations with refreshments, a cheeseboard and selection of breads.

The awards included ‘Outstanding Support Award’, ‘Most Kind and Generous Award’, ‘Service to Croft Meadow Award’, ‘Carer of the Year’, ‘Nurse of the Year’ and more.

Anne-Marie Taylor, who was commended for her ‘outstanding support’, said: “It feels lovely to be given this award. I am extremely proud of the hard work that everyone has done at Croft Meadow.”

Residents at Croft Meadow care home, Steyning, enjoying the party

Russell Brown, chief financial officer, was at the ceremony along with chief operating officer Mike Smith, and regional director Martin Vanhinsbergh.

Croft Meadow manager Carmen Flueras added: “It was hard to decide on the winners as everyone has showed great dedication and service over this last challenging year.

“We all thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon watching our friends and colleagues receive their well-earned trophies.”

Croft Meadow is run by Shaw healthcare.