Fun for all at the Steyning Country Fair

Steyning Country Fair in pictures

Thousands of people from across the area flocked to Steyning on bank holiday Monday for the town’s Country Fair.

The High Street was closed for the biennial event, with stalls and attractions galore and farm animals in the car park, while the Memorial Playing Field hosted the ever-popular fun dog show.

