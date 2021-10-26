Contaminated flood water reached calf height on the night of Storm Aurore, affecting downstairs flats in South Terrace, Littlehampton

Storm Aurore: Littlehampton floods in pictures

Littlehampton residents who live in the basement flats along South Terrace were wrecked by floods last week.

By Lauren Oakley
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 1:13 pm
Flats could take at least three months to fix, with residents having to find other places to live.

Southern Water said it had invested into three new pumps but even they weren’t able to prevent the system overloading leading to the flooding of flats.

Rob Davison, resident of South Terrace, who's flat was destroyed by the floods last week

