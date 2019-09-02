Stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters join Worthing Rotary Club’s first Promenade Walk

Worthing Rotary Club’s first Promenade Walk was officially started by town crier Bob Smytherman.

There were 38 walkers signed up and they were sent off from Sea Lane Café for either a 5k yomp along the seafront to Splash Point, via the end of the pier, or a 10k return walk.

Some of the costumed characters for the promenade walk with Worthing Rotary Club president Marlene Butler

Some were raising money for their own charities and others were just there for the enjoyment of a Sunday morning stroll.

It was the first major event to be organised under the leadership of newly-elected president Marlene Butler.

The walk was organised in partnership with Worthing Community Chest, which supports many local charities.

Marlene said she was delighted with the turnout.

She said: “The objective of this event was to collaborate with Worthing Community Chest for the first walk of its kind and what we hope will be the first of many joint projects.

“The aim was to raise the Rotary banner high over the town of Worthing to let people know we’re here and joining forces with other fundraising agencies to benefit the local community.”

There was an element of fancy dress on the walk, with Stormtroopers and other characters from the Star Wars movies taking part.

Around £400 was raised for Worthing Rotary Club and Worthing Community Chest.

Marlene has already said she wants to ‘shake things up’ during her year in the role, creating a new structure to ensure the club moves away from the Rotary reputation of being a retired gentleman’s luncheon club.

Marlene has been a Rotarian for five years, joining when she moved south from her native Nottinghamshire.

Marlene aims to support Sussex Red Cross and Worthing Community Chest during her year in office and will be working with both to reach diverse parts of the community.

Young people will also be a real focus, with several special competitions.