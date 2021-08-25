Summer of Cycling: Angmering Cycling Club’s event proves a huge success
Angmering Cycling Club’s Summer of Cycling event proved a huge success, with visitors including Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy and Rustington Parish Council chairman Alison Cooper.
The event, part of British Cycling’s Summer of Cycling, was held in the car park of the Dragon Restaurant, in Sea Lane, Rustington, on Saturday.
Organiser Richard Howlett said: “This was a huge success. We spoke to many people about coming along on club rides, including the mayor, who is doing a London to Littlehampton ride next year.”
As well as information about cycling, people could try a stint on a turbo bike, get a coffee from Barista Bros, which operates there, or collect bike registration stickers from Sussex Police.
Funds raised will be donated to West Sussex Mind, the club’s chosen charity of the year.
To find out more about Angmering Cycling Club, how to join, the calendar of rides and events, visit www.angmeringcyclingclub.com