Sussex children become movie stars at Forward Facing Oscars

Children from across Sussex felt like movie stars when they glided down the red carpet for the premiere of a film in which they featured.

The Crawley-based charity Forward Facing put on the Oscars event for children and families dealing with life-limiting illnesses, disabilities and those suffering from bereavement.

Having fun at the Forward Facing Oscars. Picture: Steve Robards SR1920952

Everyone gathered at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham for the Forward Facing Oscars, which followed on from the Memory Making Day in Brighton in spring.

Candice Konig, managing director, explained: “We have a big event at Brighton Dome in April where the children get dressed up and perform on the stage.

“It all gets filmed and then the Oscars event is where the children get to see the film they starred in. They receive an Oscar medal and feel like stars for the day.

“They love it. They all literally think they are little stars.”

Circus performers entertained the children before the screening. Picture: Steve Robards SR1920922

The children, aged three to 18, came from across Sussex, including Brighton, Worthing, Lancing and Eastbourne, and were joined by their families for the screening.

The Memory Making Day is the charity’s biggest annual event, where everyone can relax and enjoy themselves. Families are invited to borrow costumes, have their hair styled and their faces painted.

The highlight is when the stage is handed over to the children and they learn a short dance routine to perform.

Candice said: “This is a unique opportunity for these children and they absolutely love it. The whole performance is recorded and we invite our families to come watch it on the big screen at our Oscars Event.

“Many of our families struggle to find days out where their needs are truly considered, where they can relax and where all members of their family can be entertained.”