Sussex Daily Bulletin for 07.02.22

Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield who used to work as car clamper in West Sussex admits to killing Lin and Megan Russell

Sussex passengers speak of ‘dangerously overcrowded’ conditions as engineering works close part of main line to London

Catalytic converter stolen from vehicles outside Lancing Leisure Centre

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates’ court results for the Worthing and Chichester areas from January 25 to February 2, 2022

Red Balloon Learner Centres: Staff recruitment drive launches ahead of the opening of Red Balloon Worthing, a new alternative to school

Here’s the developer in line to build 186 homes in the heart of Worthing

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

West Worthing railway death: 'No one should die at work'

