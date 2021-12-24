Sam Morton had worked for the Chichester Observer for three years before moving to the Worthing Herald in November this year.
Here are some of his favourite stories, which he wrote in 2021, in no particular order.
1. Stolen handbag returned to owner after 15 years
This story was remarkable. Chichester volunteer Jill Dennison was reunited with her handbag in March — 15 years after it was stolen. Jill was part of a group of people who raised money for St Wilfred's Hospice, by trekking around the Himalayas in 2006. Whilst training near Compton, Jill's handbag was stolen from her friend's car, along with many of her prized possessions, including family photographs. Jill thought 'that was the end of my handbag and everything in it' but, to her amazement, she received a call from the hospice earlier this year to say the bag had been found by a lady walking through the woods in Compton. https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/stolen-handbag-returned-to-owner-in-chichester-after-15-years-3159787
2. YouTuber JaackMaate hides secret golden ticket in Chichester – here's what he thought of the city
One of the more quirky stories from the year was when YouTuber and comedian Jack Dean, better known as JaackMaate, visited all 51 cities in England — including Chichester — for a project named 'Operation Slugworth'. He kept his motive a secret from fans for weeks but eventually revealed in a video that he had hidden a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory style golden ticket in each city, which could be worth up to £5,000. It was great fun interviewing Jack, who I'm a big fan of, and then also speaking to the lucky Chichester lad who found a ticket in Priory Park. https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/youtuber-jaackmaate-hides-secret-golden-ticket-in-chichester-heres-what-he-thought-of-the-city-3244413 / https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/i-found-jaackmaates-golden-ticket-in-chichesterid-be-the-talk-of-the-town-if-i-won-ps5000-3245452 (Photo: jaackmaate / Instagram)
3. Thousands of pounds raised after grandmother's appeal to provide laptops to schoolchildren in lockdown
This one is a truly heartwarming story, demonstrating the community spirit which has shone through during the pandemic. Chichester grandmother, and former nurse, Margaret Phillips, 80, wanted to help less fortunate children, who did not have the devices required for them to be able to access their online learning platforms during the second national lockdown. With the help of her local church, St Paul's, Margaret launched an appeal, encouraging people to make a monetary donation or to hand over any spare equipment. Margaret raised £15,075 in just ten days and, along with her son, Ian, purchased and distributed 60 computers to local schools. Definition of inspiring! https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/thousands-of-pounds-raised-after-chichester-grandmothers-appeal-to-provide-laptops-to-schoolchildren-in-lockdown-3113752
4. Seafront memorial unveiled for beloved grandfather
One of the first stories I wrote after my move to the Worthing Herald was a special one. It was about the amazing moment a memorial plaque was finally unveiled on Worthing Seafront in memory of passionate cyclist Don Lock, who was killed in 2015. A fitting tribute to a beloved grandfather, who had an impact on many people's lives.