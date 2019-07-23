Sussex teenager designs new app that gives location of country’s defibrillators

A student has designed a new app pinpointing where vital life-saving equipment can be located in towns and cities across the country.

Benjamin Davis, 17, came up with the app, called Defiblocator.

The student said: “I’m hoping to pursue a career in digital marketing though I am also into web development, app development and have developed an audience on social media with a reach of more than 1.5 million people.

“I recently published an app that contains locations for defibrillators across the UK called Defiblocator.

“The idea first occurred during a conversation with people one afternoon who all said how there was no national and publicly accessible, accurate defibrillator database.

“In fact, it was quite difficult to find the locations of defibrillators in Hastings so I decided to make an app that would display all the locations that I knew about or could find out about, as well as having the ability to add locations from within the app.

“I designed it with simplicity in mind, given it has only one purpose and I’m sure if you require a defibrillator you don’t want to be bombarded by ads nor a complicated user interface. This is why you need only open it to be greeted by defibrillator locations across the UK.”

The app is currently only available for Android devices due to costs associated with producing and publishing an app for IOS.

Benjamin, from Hastings, said: “To install it go to app.benjamindaviswebdesign.com or search Defiblocator on the Google Play Store.

“Of course every installation and review would be incredibly helpful. If anyone knows about any defibrillator locations that aren’t featured, would like to sponsor the development of an IOS version of the app or would like to contact me email benjamin@benjamindaviswebdesign.com.”