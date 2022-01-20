Sussex video bulletin for Thursday, January 20

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Worthing

Woman denies accusing Blackpool FC and former Crawley Town footballer of rape 'to cover her regret at sleeping with a man', court hears

The Brighton cat killer who was jailed for brutal knife attacks on pets has died

Ribbon cutting at Worthing’s new 3G pitch at Palatine Park Football Centre

Worthing shop burglary: Two people arrested after search by dog unit

Till recovered after break-in at Worthing café

Maggie’s Southampton Firewalk 2022: Sompting mum faces fears to prove stage 4 cancer diagnosis does not mean life is over

Adur and Worthing bin strike 'almost inevitable' according to union

Public inquiry into 475-home Goring Gap development is underway

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Lauren Oakley with weather from Megan O'Neill.