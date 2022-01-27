Sussex video bulletin for Thursday, January 27
Here are some of the stories making the headlines across Sussex.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:02 pm
Today's update is from Elliot Wright with weather from Megan O'Neill.
More on these stories at the links below:
Story 1: https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/appalling-and-unnecessary-attack-on-eastbourne-postman-3544131
Story 2: https://www.shorehamherald.co.uk/news/politics/court-case-over-illegal-removal-of-shoreham-cycle-lanes-is-settled-3543766
Story 3: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/transport/work-to-close-oving-junction-on-a27-is-set-to-begin-3542542