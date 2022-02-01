Sussex video bulletin for Tuesday, February 1

Fire breaks out at Worthing shop

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, from January 17 to 25, 2022

Could you give adorable dog Benji a loving home in Sussex?

Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

How The Dining Room chef Jean de Rien effortlessly combines cooking and singing – unique to Worthing...and possibly the world

Road between Arundel and Ford closed due to engineering works - motorists complain about lack of warning signs

Worthing man given Criminal Behaviour Order after persistent antisocial behaviour

Here’s where new speed limits and parking restrictions across West Sussex have been approved

Lancing van fire: Watch as vehicle is set alight outside family home with two children asleep inside

Today's update is from India Wentworth with weather from Megan O'Neill.