Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, February 9

Proposal in place to make Worthing ‘bolder, braver and better’

Worthing Theatres and Museum offer 2-for-1 tickets on selected March shows

Car collides with shop in Worthing

Chichester man charged over death of his two-year old son

Brighton Main Line to shut for nine days: railway from Three Bridges to Lewes affected with Clayton Tunnel work planned

Worthing shop crash: Police searching for second vehicle after car collided with window

Work to begin this week on Worthing’s new £34million health hub following ‘ground-breaking’ ceremony

New housing estate near Highdown Hill would be ‘wrong for so many reasons’

