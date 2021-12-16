The Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) school at Sussex Yacht Club is to hold its Santa SUP event on Sunday (December 19).

The paddleboarders taking part will meet at the Sussex Yacht Club SUP shack at 10am promptly, with the event expected to last about two hours.

The festive event is suitable for those over the age of eight who have some experience in paddleboarding and for those who want to enjoy the social and health benefits of paddleboarding in a fun and festive way.

The Stand up Paddleboard (SUP) school at Sussex Yacht Club is holding its annual Santa SUP Event on Sunday. Photo from a previous event

It will give paddleboarders the opportunity to join experienced instructors out on the water and to learn new skills, get advice on new techniques, and hear more about the Adur nature reserve – all while wearing Christmas fancy dress.

Sarah Parker, chief SUP instructor at Sussex Yacht Club, said: “Our festive Santa SUP paddle will be a fantastic way to celebrate Christmas and bring our successful 2021 events to a close.

“So many people have reconnected with the natural environment over the last two years and taken to new sports.

“It has been wonderful to see so many ages and abilities taking to the water to experience the fastest growing new watersport paddleboarding with us since we opened in July. 2021.

“The Sussex Yacht Club SUP School team are very excited to see as many people on the water as possible this Sunday, dressed in your best Christmas attire sharing the festivities alongside us.”