The SUP school at Sussex Yacht Club held its fun, free event on Sunday with fancy dress paddleboarders invited onto the water to join the club’s experienced instructors.

About 45 paddleboarders joined the two hour event.

Sarah Parker, chief SUP instructor at Sussex Yacht Club, said: “What a brilliant way to end the year’s paddleboarding events. We were thrilled to have so many people join us on the water, and especially to see so many getting in to the festive spirit.

Stand up Santas at the paddleboarding event at Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham

“The sight of so many Santas on the water certainly seemed to lift the spirits of our community, with people watching and waving from all the bridges and walkways of Shoreham. We are delighted to have brought so much cheer and fun to Shoreham this weekend.”

Stefan Bishop, a director at Sussex Yacht Club, said: “Paddleboarding has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years and, together with Sarah and our other brilliant instructors Marcus, Kirsty and Phil and the many volunteers who give their time to the Sussex Yacht Club, it has been so enjoyable creating the SUP school and SUP Shack this year.

“Sussex Yacht Club has always been passionate about supporting the local community to have fun on the water, whilst learning safely and developing skills.

“We now look forward to making 2022 even bigger and better than 2021 through a new programme of events – please do get in touch and give us a try!”

Sarah Parker, Chief SUP Instructor and Stefan Bishop, a Director at Sussex Yacht Club all dressed up ready for the SUP event

To keep up with the latest events at the Sussex Yacht Club, go to the website or follow the Sussex Yacht Club SUP School on Facebook.

