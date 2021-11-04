Who remebers when this imposing seafront property was a bank? SUS-210311-082043001

Take a look inside Sussex seaside mansion that was a former bank

There is an opportunity to buy this Sussex property which still has its original bank vault and panoramic sea views.

By Andy Hemsley
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:22 am

The property, on St Leonards seafront in Hastings, has spacious accommodation over five floors. It has retained many of its original architectural features including the bank vault, with its imposing heavy metal doors. It is fully residential with capacious ground floor banking hall and offices and large three bedroom self contained residential apartments on first and second floors.

It is on the market for £2,500,000. Enquiries to Brian Hazell and Partners in Bexhill. Tel: 01424 225555.

Photographs and details from Zoopla.

1.

One of the imposing bank vault doors that still exist. SUS-210311-082123001

2.

The property offers stunning views over the sea opposite. SUS-210311-082154001

3.

Bedroom with sea views. SUS-210311-082214001

4.

A look inside one of the many rooms. SUS-210311-082224001

