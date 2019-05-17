Take a peek inside Worthing's new beauty boutique

LN' Roses Beauty Boutique opened in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on April 19. Owner Leila Martin, a Worthing resident since 1997, had been running her own beauty boutique business for more than 11 years and saw it as a good opportunity to launch a flagship boutique in the town centre. The 43-year-old said: "Worthing didn't have anything like this before - it is something different. You can have a pedicure here in fresh rose petals and you can have a free glass of prosecco at the same time. We cater to hen parties too. The luxurious setting gives people the chance to get a proper treatment they deserve, and they can come out feeling like they got their money's worth. " LN' Roses Beauty Boutique offers pedicures, massages, facials, eyelash extensions, and more. To find out more, visit www.lnroses.co.uk or follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Inside L N' Roses Beauty Boutique in Worthing jpimedia Buy a Photo

