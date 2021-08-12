Take on the Sussex South Coast Challenge to support children’s charity NSPCC

People have up to Friday August 13 to sign up for the event, which takes place on September 4 and 5.

The 100km route follows the breath-taking coastline across the South Downs Way, all the way to Arundel. The undulating hills will test participants but will be incredibly rewarding - with idyllic paths and some of the UK’s best views.

The full 100km event can be done as a continuous challenge or can be spread over two days, with the option to camp at the halfway point. For those not ready to take on the full 100km, there are the 25km, 45km or 56km routes.

South Coast Challenge SUS-211208-114604001

Kate Hershkowitz, Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex explained: “The South Coast Challenge is a fantastic event. It’s not just an endurance event – it’s an amazing personal journey.

“You can take the walk at your own pace or up the challenge and aim to finish in less than 24 hours. We’ll give you all the support you need to see you through to the finish line.

“After the tough year and a half we’ve all had there couldn’t be a better time to get outdoors, take in the stunning scenery we have to offer at home, and help support NSPCC services such as Childline. A child contacts us every 25 seconds and every £4 raised could help us answer an additional call.”

The route is fully signed and participants will receive maps and GPS files. It is supported by pace walkers, marshals, medics and masseurs, with regular food and rest stops. For more information, email [email protected]

Participants will receive a free NSPCC trekking T-shirt and a welcome pack with fundraising support, in addition to a finisher’s medal.

To find out more and to sign up, visit www.nspcc.org.uk and search for ‘South Coast Challenge’.