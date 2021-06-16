Kasia Kedziora regularly shares her stunning photographs on her Facebook page – Katie’s View Photography – and has attracted thousands of followers.

The 35-year-old, who lives in Storrington, moved to the UK from Poland 11 years ago.

Kasia, who has been passionate about photography since the age of about 15, said the first Covid lockdown in March last year saw her spend more time capturing local scenes.

She said: “Up until March last year when Covid-19 caused us all to be in lockdown and there was just not enough possibilities to spend time as you’d like to, but since the weather at the time was encouraging to get outside I used this circumstance and walked or cycled to local areas and discovered some of the new areas, capturing them in the photos.

“This is when I realised that you don’t need to travel far to capture a beautiful photo as the beautiful places are around us. This changed my point of view and this is how Katie’s View Photography was born.”

Photography is primarily a hobby for Kasia currently, but you can contact her via her Facebook page to order gifts such as prints and canvases. She is also available for family photoshoots.

The images below were taken in locations across West Sussex, including Worthing seafront, Cissbury Ring, Shoreham, Storrington, Pulborough, Petworth and Arundel.

Sussex scenes

