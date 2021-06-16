Team from Worthing funeral directors takes to the skies for Guild Care

The team of four from H.D. Tribe hopes to raise £2,000 with a challenge that is new to all of them.

Kieran Bolton, Ashley Rendell, Joe Chapman and Lisa John have never been skydiving before, so it will be quite a thrill to launch themselves from 15,000ft above Salisbury on Saturday.

Peter Kennard, funeral director, said: “Thankfully, all the team will be strapped in tandem with a qualified instructor. They will experience a mind-blowing 30 seconds of freefall at a speed of 125mph before the chute is deployed at 5,000ft. This slows the descent down to around 30mph, allowing time to draw breath, enjoy the views and make a safe landing.

Team Tribes, from left, Kieran Bolton, Ashley Rendell, Joe Chapman and Lisa John are fundraising for Worthing charity Guild Care

“None of the team have done this before and they will all be raising much-needed funds for Worthing charity Guild Care.”

Lisa, who is based at the Broadwater branch, is best known locally for her international exploits in the world of ten-pin bowling.

She said: “I got married this year, will be turning 40 and this was on my bucket list. To be able to help Guild Care at the same time is just amazing.”

Lisa and the rest of Team Tribes are working their way towards their fundraising target and say anything people can give to this worthwhile cause is very much appreciated.

Visit www.justgiving.com/team/tribes to make a donation or telphone Lisa on 01903 234516.