Scores of people lined the street at the spot where he served, the corner of Glebeside Avenue and Wiston Avenue, at 10.40am today to pay tribute as his funeral cortege drove past.
1.
Photo: eddie mitchell
2.
Photo: eddie mitchell
3.
Photo: eddie mitchell
4.
Photo: eddie mitchell