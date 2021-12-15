Scores of people lined the street to pay tribute to Worthing lollipop man Terry Rickards as his funeral cortege drove past the spot where he served

Terry Rickards funeral: Pictures of the funeral cortege drive past at the spot where Worthing lollipop man served

Volunteers from the West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force, led by Alan Murrell, were joined by staff, pupils and parents from Thomas A Becket Junior School to pay tribute to Worthing lollipop man Terry Rickards.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:08 pm

Scores of people lined the street at the spot where he served, the corner of Glebeside Avenue and Wiston Avenue, at 10.40am today to pay tribute as his funeral cortege drove past.

