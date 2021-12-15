Volunteers from the West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force, led by Alan Murrell, were joined by staff, pupils and parents from Thomas A Becket Junior School at the corner of Glebeside Avenue and Wiston Avenue at 10.40am today.

Flowers were also placed in a line to show how much Terry meant to the school, and his widow, Natalie Rickards, left a message of thanks to the parents and children for their kind thoughts.

At the funeral service, held at The Gordon Chapel, in Sompting Road, Worthing, Terry was described as a gentleman, a man with old-fashioned values who would happily talk to anyone.

Scores of people lined the street to pay tribute to Worthing lollipop man Terry Rickards as his funeral cortege drove past the spot where he served

It was said Worthing is now a safer place to live thanks to Terry’s work to revive Neighbourhood Watch in Worthing.

Derek Pratt, Neighbourhood Watch Network administrator for Sussex, said: “Terry was firmly committed to crime prevention, community and public safety, and helping people whenever he could, and he was an enormous asset to communities in Sussex. He will be greatly missed.”

He added that members greatly appreciated messages of condolence the team had received following Terry’s sad passing.

Terry Rickards was the lollipop man for Thomas A Becket Junior School and was the first crossing patrol in Worthing to have a body worn camera. Photo by Derek Martin DM1932155a

Terry also greatly enjoyed his time as a school crossing patrol supervisor for Thomas A Becket Junior School.

The funeral service was led by celebrant Julie Le Manquais and ended with the song Don’t Worry Be Happy.