The circus is coming to Worthing this weekend

Roll up, roll up, the circus is coming to town – and there are still a few tickets left to buy.

For one day only, Popup Circus will be setting up tent at Broadwater CE Primary School, in Rectory Gardens, for two shows which are open to the public.

Popup Circus is coming to Worthing this Saturday ' and you can still get tickets

The big top will be at the school this Saturday (July 13), having been organised by parent and friends fundraising group Friends At Broadwater (FAB).

Co-chairman of FAB, Kate Turner, said: “This is the first year we have organised a circus, and we are all really excited.

“It came about as an extra to the events we normally plan, because we are really trying to raise as much vital funding as we can in these tricky financial times – and what better than having a lot of fun while we do it?

“It used to be that organising these events for the school was a nice little extra for them, but now, with all the budget cuts, it’s almost essential.”

Popup Circus is coming to Worthing this Saturday ' and you can still get tickets

It is hoped all the money raised from the event, along with money raised at other FAB events held throughout the school year, will be used to buy ICT equipment.

Kate added: “ICT equipment is expensive, and things like white boards break, so we hope we can fund some replacements, and some new equipment.

“Last year, we funded playground equipment, so we help with different things each year.”

Popup Circus specialises in events for schools. It promises to be a fun-filled event, featuring juggling, magic, hula hoops, plate spinning and more.

The two shows are at 1pm and 2.30pm, and last for 45 minutes. Before the events, there will also be a barbecue, tombola, games, a raffle, and rides.

Tickets are £6 each (under 2s free on laps). To book, click here

SEE MORE: Head teacher will be sorely missed