The presentation took place at the opening of the Fernhurst Revels village day on bank holiday Monday.

The award, the MBE of the charity sector, was announced in June 2020 but it has taken over a year for the formal presentation.

Antonia Plant, chair of trustees, received the engraved crystal sculpture on behalf of the Hub, and said: “I cannot think of a better place to acknowledge the contribution of the Fernhurst Hub’s volunteer team than the Revels, which is a great community event run by a hard working committee and a huge number of local residents.

High Sherieff Neil Hart, Antonia Plant chair of trustee for the Hub and Susan Pyper, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex. Picture: Kitty Aycinena

“The Hub, established eighteen years ago and originally called the Fernhurst Centre, has grown from a small internet café to being a focal meeting point and education provider in the heart of the village.

“This award recognises the achievements of our dedicated volunteers and we are immensely proud to receive it.”

The Hub was established in 2003, and is well known for its IT tuition and offers classes on a wide range of subjects from foreign languages to floristry.

Many courses were postponed, but the language classes have always been very popular and moved online during the pandemic.

Picture: Kitty Aycinena

The Lord-Lieutenant for West Sussex spoke of the significance of scheme and the honour being reserved for those organisations making an outstanding contribution to the community through volunteer action.

After assisting in judging the fancy dress competition, Susan Pyper and her party visited the Fernhurst Hub’s tent for a reception to meet the volunteers, some of whom have been helping out at the Hub for most of its 18 years.

Liz Rawlings, manager at The Fernhurst Hub, said: “Our team of helpers give their time to greet the public, manage the card and gift shop, serve coffee and refreshments and read at children’s Story Time to name just some of the roles.

“This Autumn we have more courses and classes than ever and we hope that the presentation will lead to us seeing new visitors coming to see what’s on offer at the Hub.”