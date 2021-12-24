The story of a ship stuck at Littlehampton Harbour was one of the year's most popular. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

These are the stories that proved popular on worthingherald.co.uk, shorehamherald.co.uk and littlehamptongazette.co.uk this year.

The top story of year, by a long way, was about a dog walker who discovered a ‘monster from the deep’ washed up on Worthing beach – it turned out to be a conger eel, native to our waters.

In second place was a photo article about eight dogs hoping to find their forever homes ahead of Valentine’s Day.

And third place went to an 80-metre ship which became stuck in Littlehampton Harbour in scenes reminiscent of the situation in the Suez Canal, where the giant ship Ever Given became stranded.

The New Monks Farm development, off the A27 at Lancing, was a popular topic throughout the year. There was great interest in a look behind the scenes – but even more in the news that IKEA had withdrawn its plans to build its first store in Sussex.

IKEA withdrew its plans for a new store in Lancing in July

