The most-read stories in Worthing, Adur and Littlehampton areas in 2021
As 2021 draws to a close, we take a look back at some of the most-popular stories from the past year.
These are the stories that proved popular on worthingherald.co.uk, shorehamherald.co.uk and littlehamptongazette.co.uk this year.
The top story of year, by a long way, was about a dog walker who discovered a ‘monster from the deep’ washed up on Worthing beach – it turned out to be a conger eel, native to our waters.
In second place was a photo article about eight dogs hoping to find their forever homes ahead of Valentine’s Day.
And third place went to an 80-metre ship which became stuck in Littlehampton Harbour in scenes reminiscent of the situation in the Suez Canal, where the giant ship Ever Given became stranded.
The New Monks Farm development, off the A27 at Lancing, was a popular topic throughout the year. There was great interest in a look behind the scenes – but even more in the news that IKEA had withdrawn its plans to build its first store in Sussex.
Consumer news was one of the top topics, with the future of a vacant Worthing town-centre store being revealed attracting a lot of interest, as did the top 19 restaurants in Worthing as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.
Getting out and about was also a popular topic, with huge interest in pictures of people enjoying the Easter sun in Worthing and Littlehampton, and also in a gallery of pictures of Worthing Pride 2021.