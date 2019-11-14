These are some of the shops that have closed in Worthing in recent years
Worthing town centre continues to thrive, but many shops – including some big names – have come and gone over the years.
Some have closed recently, others longer ago, and here are a few people may remember.
The Bunce shop in Chapel Road, Worthing, was a well-known fixture. The firm shut its stores in January, 2019
Bunce also had a shop in Portland Road, and a trade outlet in Willowbrook Road, East Worthing
BHS in Montague Street, Worthing, closed in 2016 SUS-160508-120940001
Poundworld moved into the old BHS building SUS-180820-134136001
