South Street in Worthing town centre. Picture by Derek Martin

These are some of the shops that have closed in Worthing in recent years

Worthing town centre continues to thrive, but many shops – including some big names – have come and gone over the years.

Some have closed recently, others longer ago, and here are a few people may remember.

The Bunce shop in Chapel Road, Worthing, was a well-known fixture. The firm shut its stores in January, 2019
Bunce also had a shop in Portland Road, and a trade outlet in Willowbrook Road, East Worthing
BHS in Montague Street, Worthing, closed in 2016 SUS-160508-120940001
Poundworld moved into the old BHS building SUS-180820-134136001
