These West Sussex roads are closed due to flooding

Here are the West Sussex roads which have been closed due to flooding.

Heavy rains have caused river banks to burst and have flooded roads and rail lines today (December 20).

The following roads have been closed:

♦ Shoreham Road — Henfield

♦ Steers Land — Crawley

♦ St Mary's Drive — Crawley

♦ Hickman's Lane — Lindfield

♦ Westlands Road — Lindfield

♦ America Lane — Haywards Heath

♦ Pagham Road — Pagham

♦ Sloop Lane — Scaynes Hill

♦ A281 Kidders Lane to Mockbridge — Henfield

♦ Horn Lane, Woodmancote — Henfield

♦ Colworth Lane — Oving

♦ Kerves Lane — Horsham

♦ M23

♦ College Road — Ardingly

♦ B2135 Bines Green — Partridge Green

♦ Woodhorn Lane — Oving

We will update this story as we get more.