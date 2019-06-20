These Worthing care services have been rated by watchdog

The following care services in Worthing continue to be ‘good’, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said.

The watchdog visited the care services recently and they were all given an overall ‘good’ rating.

Care2Connect in Worthing provides personal care to people living in their own homes. Picture: Google Street View

• The Abbeyfield Ferring Society, Cornwell House, Beehive Lane, Ferring. Provides personal care for up to 20 older people.

• Agincare UK Worthing Rooms, Lynn House, Ivy Arch Road. Provides personal care to people living in their own home.

• Care2Connect, South Street, Tarring. Provides personal care to people living in their own homes.

• Jeffries Care Limited, Railway Approach. Provides care, support and personal care to people living in their own homes.

• Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Trust Headquarters. One of the largest mental health trusts in the country providing mental health, specialist learning disability, secure and forensic services for Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex.

READ MORE: Worthing conservationists’ horror over destruction of rare orchids on Highdown Hill

Yapton road closed after serious accident involving a motorcyclist and a lorry