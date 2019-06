This is why film crews were in Worthing.

This morning (June 26) film crews were spotted in Alexander Terrace in Worthing, with parking suspended in the area from 4pm on Tuesday, June 25 until 9am today.

According to Worthing Borough Council, it was an 'independent film company who wanted to film a model sat in a car for promotional purposes'.

They started at 6.45am and were wrapped up within the hour, according to a council spokesman.