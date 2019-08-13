This is why scaffolding has been erected along Worthing Pier.

According to Worthing Borough Council, the scaffolding was put up due to improvements to the pier's fire safety systems.

Worthing Pier is undergoing fire safety improvements. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

Worthing Pier was named 'Pier of the Year' for the second time in April, and was presented with the accolade by a VIP guest.

In a tweet, the council said: "Work to keep the UK's Pier of the Year ship-shape for years to come will step up a gear next week...

"As part of fire safety improvements, teams have been installing scaffolding down the side of Worthing Pier.

"Work will start soon on the new pipe. Project complete by October."

